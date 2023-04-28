Hollywood Quick Hits: Nia Long, Jada Pinkett Smith & More!

NIA LONG'S EX IME UDOKA SPEAKS OUT: Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has broken his silence for the first time since his public cheating scandal. During a recent press conference, Udoka — who is now the coach of the Houston Rockets, spoke on the scandal, saying, “Honestly my part in it was to take ownership and accountability for my part.” He added, “They had a choice to make, a decision, and they went that route, and my thing was own up to it, take responsibility, and I served the suspension and had to own it, honestly. So, same thing i’ll preach to the guys. I can’t sit here and not take accountability myself. So it was their right to go about it however they wanted to and that’s the choice they took.” He added that he feels “remorse” for putting ex fiancee Nia Long and others in a touch position during the scandal.

JADA PINKETT-SMITH SPEAKS OUT AMID 'RED TABLE TALK' CANCELLATION: Jada Pinkett Smith has released a statement regarding the cancellation of Red Table Talk, saying the show is looking for “a new home.” She said, “We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.” She added, “We at @RedTableTalk are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon ♥️.”

WHITE WOMAN WHO CAUSED THE MURDER OF EMMETT TILL DIES FROM CANCER: Carolyn Bryant Donham — the woman whose accusations led to the 1955 lynching in Mississippi of Emmett Till has died of cancer. She was 88 years old. According to The AP, Donham died on Tuesday night (April 25th) in Westlake, Louisiana.