Hollywood Quick Hits: Nia Long & KeKe Palmer!

NIA LONG IS SINGLE BUT HAS HER 'EYE ON ONE PERSON': Although Nia Long is single, she has revealed that there is someone she is interested in. During an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, she opened up about jumping back into the dating world after her fiance Ime Udoka's cheating scandal. She said that she has her “eye on one person,” adding, “I’m not saying. I’m never telling.”

KEKE PALMER AND DARIUS JACKSON CELEBRATE AT BABY SHOWER: KeKe Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson had their baby shower this past weekend. The actress shared photos from her fairytale themed baby shower, along with the caption, “‘A long time ago, in a land not so far… The King and Queen got together to play."” She added, “‘The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!"”