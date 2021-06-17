Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon, Alexis Skyy & Akbar V!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CANNON AND ABBY DE LA ROSA WELCOME TWIN BOYS: Nick Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa have welcomed twin boys. De La Rosa shared on Instagram, "Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys." This is the sixth child for Cannon.

AKBAR V APOLOGIZES TO ALEXIS SKYY'S DAUGHTER; ALEXIS SKY RESPONDS: Akbar V took to Instagram to apologize for calling Alexis Skyy's daughter Alaiya "retarded" and "braindead" after the two exchanged words on social media two weeks back. Alaiya was born prematurely in 2018, which resulted in her being diagnosed with a brain condition called Hydrocephalus. The rapper and reality star wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions a couple of weeks ago. No matter what, I shouldn’t have stepped out of character. I said things I shouldn’t have said. So as a business woman, as a woman, period, I am apologizing for anyone that I offended. I’m better than that, and I’m going to get the help I need and deserve.” Alexis responded, “Apology not accepted. Sincerely Alaiya’s mother." She wrote alon with an 100 emoji.