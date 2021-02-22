Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & Gorilla Glue Girl Tessica Brown!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CANNON RETURNS TO RADIO: Nick Cannon has returned to his radio show months after his controversy over anti-semitic comments he made on his “Cannon's Class” podcast. During his return on Friday (February 19th), he said, “I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation! Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

GORILLA GLUE GIRL SPEAKS ON HOW GOING VIRAL HAS IMPACTED HER KIDS: In an interview with The Root, Tessica Brown aka Gorilla Glue Girl opened up about how going viral has impacted her children. On getting the glue stuck in her hair, she said, “I just didn’t think that through all the way; that’s exactly what it was. I didn’t. I ran past the refrigerator and I saw it sitting up there and I was like ‘I could spray this and when I come home, I could just wash it out.’ I said it in the video, it was a bad, it was a big mistake.” She continued, “I had to tell my little girls when they went to school, ‘If anybody tries to tell y’all something about that, don’t worry about it. You know it’s not me.’ My second little girl, she came home and she looked at me and then fell into my arms crying. She said the little boys at school were singing the ‘Gorilla Glue song’ and they were singing it in her face. Now I’m crying because I’m the reason they’re making fun of my baby.”