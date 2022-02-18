Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon, Harlem & More!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CANNON SAYS MONOGAMY ISN'T HEALTHY: During an appearance on Dr. Laura Berman's on “The Language of Love” podcast, Nick Cannon said that he doesn't believe monogamy is healthy. He explained, “You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, ‘We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don’t want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,’ and I don’t feel like that’s healthy. I don’t think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership.”

'HARLEM' RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 BY AMAZON: Harlem has been renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Prime. Creator, writer and executive producer Tracy Oliver said in a statement, “When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit. ‘Harlem’ has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

FORMER '9-1-1' STAR ROCKMOND DUNBAR SUES FOX AND DISNEY OVER DENYING HIS COVID-19 VACCINE: Former '9-1-1' star Rockmond Dunbar has filed a federal lawsuit against his former employers, Disney and 20th Television, over his firing from ‘9-1-1’ after refusing to comply with the vaccine mandate. According to People, Dunbar has accused the companies of racial discrimination for not granting his request for a religious and medical exemption from their COVID vaccine mandate, according to court documents filed earlier this week. Dunbar has alleged that other 9-1-1 cast and crew members “who also could not be vaccinated” were given accommodations by the studios, though “none sought a religious exemption and none were Black." Dunbar has alleged improper dismissal from the FOX show and severe damage to his professional reputation. He claims that his employment agreements were terminated and the studios “wrongfully leaked negative information” about his departure to the media to “deliberately make it sound” like he was an anti-vaxxer. 20th Television responded to the lawsuit in a statement, saying, “To ensure safe working environments at our productions we have implemented a mandatory vaccination confirmation process.” The studio added, “While we will not comment on any one individual, each request for exemption is given a thorough review and we grant accommodations consistent with our legal obligations. There are no differences in our process or decision-making based on an employee’s race.”