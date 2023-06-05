Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon, Johnathan Majors & More!

NICK CANNON SAYS JAMIE FOXX PLANS TO GIVE A HEALTH UPDATE ON HIS OWN TERMS: Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx plans to give a health update on his own terms. Cannon told Extra that Foxx is an “extremely professional and extremely private” person who won’t reveal anything about his health until he’s ready. He explained, “When he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world in the way that only he can.” When asked about Foxx's condition, Cannon said that he hasn’t pressed Jamie for info. He explained, “As a friend, just being as respectful as I can, I don’t pry. I don’t ask any other questions.”

JOHNATHAN MAJORS AND MEAGAN GOOD SPOTTED TOGETHER IN MOROCCO: Johnathan Majors and Meagan Good were spotted together in Morocco. TMZ obtained photos of the two in Fez. The two were spotted at a pottery store called Art Naji. The two were spotted together last month in NYC and Los Angeles. Majors is due back in court in New York City on June 13th.