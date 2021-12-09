Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon, Jussie Smollett & More!

PRPhotos.com

NICK CANNON THANKS FANS FOR SUPPORT AFTER DEATH OF HIS SON: Nick Cannon thanked fans for their love and support after the death of his five month old son Zen, who lost his battle with brain cancer. During his talk show yesterday (December 8th), he said, “People keep asking me how I’m doing I say, ‘I’m vertical, I’m standing and you know that’s a good start.' A lot of people keep asking me like, ‘Man why are you even at work?’ Especially my family members, ‘Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself.’ And I appreciate that, all of that advice and I know it comes from a place of care. But to me, this isn’t work.” He continued, “Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb… I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing.” On Zen's mom Alyssa, he said, “She’s making it, you know, five minutes at a time. But it’s but those words really, the tweets, it’s outstanding.”

JURY BEGINS DELIBERATIONS IN JUSSIE SMOLLETT CASE: Jury deliberations in the Jussie Smollett case began yesterday (December 8th). As previously reported, Smollett is being accused of faking hate crime against himself back in January 2019. According to The New York Post, the jury deliberated for about two and a half hours before breaking around 5pm local time. They’ve asked one question so far– a request to see a calendar the prosecution presented during the trial that showed each day a hoax-related event occurred. The judge said he’d address the question today (December 9th) when deliberations are set to resume at 9:15 a.m. Smollett has been charged with six felony counts of disorderly conduct, and if convicted, he faces up to three years in jail.

LAMAR ODOM SAYS HE'S BEEN SOBER FOR A YEAR: Lamar Odom has revealed that he has been sober for one year. Odom took to Instagram to discuss leaving his ex Sabrina Parr one year ago, saying, “A year ago yesterday I left my ex fiance’ at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice. When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid. I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us. We were toxic. Independently and collectively. Leaving broke my heart but saved my soul. The relationship was abusive.” She continued, “Many times I wanted to go back because-the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse. The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.” He continued, “Today, I am free. Drug free. Pornography addiction free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too.”

PORSHA WILLIAMS AND SIMON GUOBADIA SET A WEDDING DATE: Porsha Williams has revealed that her and her fiance Simon Guobadia have set their wedding date — after previously saying that they didn't have a date set. She told Extra, I did not have a date and everything kind of blew up online. My grandmother, of all people, got word. She was like, ‘That man wants to marry you, what you going to do?’ She, my mom, and my Aunt Darlene sat me down like an intervention and they literally gave me a date. So we now have a date, summoned by my family.”

JALEN ROSE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM ESPN'S MOLLY QERIM: According to Complex, Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from his wife, ESPN host Molly Qerim. Rose filed back in April, claiming that the couple’s marriage broke down after Qerim moved to Connecticut. Rose confirmed the news yesterday (December 8th) on Instagram, saying, “After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways. We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.” According to TMZ, Jalen is not asking for alimony, and the couple did not sign a prenup. Additionally, Molly does not want any spousal support.