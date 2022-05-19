Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & Lil Meech!

NICK CANNON WANTS A VASECTOMY: Nick Cannon has revealed that he is considering a vasectomy. He told E! News' Daily Pop, “I already done went and got my vasectomy consultation,” adding, “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely.” Nick — who is a father of eight, continued, “I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have. I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

LIL MEECH ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING $250K RICHARD MILLIE WATCH: According to TMZ, BMF actor Lil Meech was arrested for grand theft after allegedly stealing a $250,000 Richard Millie watch. Lil Meech, real name Demetrius Flenory, was arrested in Miami on Monday (May 16th) on two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud back on March 14th. Authorities say the actor walk into Miami’s Haimov Jewelers in February and put a down payment on the Richard Mille using his $80,000 platinum Rolex. It was reported that failed to pay his remaining balance of $200k and never returned the watch. The actor is also being accused of attempting to trade the Richard Millie in for different watch at a different location. He was released on bond the same day he was arrested.