Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & More!

VIACOM IS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT WORKING WITH NICK CANNON AGAIN: According to Variety, during an employee town hall meeting earlier this week, Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS, spoke on Nick Cannon’s recent controversy. He said, "I struggle with the fact that Nick, a longtime partner and friend of ours, is on this journey and we’re not part of that journey.” He continued, "I am hopeful we find a way to bring these two things together and hopefully we will have the opportunity to do that with Nick again." As previously reported, last month, Viacom severed ties with Cannon after he made comments that were deemed anti-semetic.

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE STAR CHI CHI DEVAYNE DEAD AT 34: According to Billboard, Rupaul’s Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died after a battle with pneumonia. She was 34. DeVayne, whose real name is Zavion Davenport, appeared on the eighth season of the show and also starred on the third season of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.’ In a statement, RuPaul reacted to Chi Chi’s death, saying, “I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all. On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy – from our family to hers.”