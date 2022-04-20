Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & Shaquille O’Neal!

NICK CANNON TRENDS AFTER PHOTO FROM MATERNITY SHOOT GOES VIRAL: Nick Cannon was trending online yesterday (April 20th) after photos from his maternity shoot with Bre Tiesi went viral. Nicki is expecting his eighth child with Tiesi. Of course, people on social media have a lot to say. One person wrote, “If Nick Cannon is not gonna do anything else, he gonna show up for a maternity shoot.”Another person said, “Nick Cannon is at a maternity shoot every month holding a different belly, that’s crazy.”

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL TAKES THE BLAME FOR SHAUNIE O'NEAL DIVORCE: During an interview with The Pivot Podcast, Shaquille O'Neal opened up about his split from ex-wife, saying that it was all his fault. He said, “I was bad. She was awesome.” He continued, “It was all me. We don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes you live that double-life and get caught up. I’m not going to say it was her. It was all me.” He continued, “She did exactly what she was supposed to do. Take care of the kids. Take care of the house. Take care of corporate stuff. It was just all me. Sometimes when you make a lot of mistakes like that, you can’t really come back from that. But as I get older and you dwell on situations, it was all me.”