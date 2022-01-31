Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon & Tisha Campbell-Martin!

PRPhotos.com

DOES NICK CANNON HAVE ANOTHER BABY ON THE WAY: Does Nick Cannon have another child on the way? The TV host was spotted at Brie Tiesi's baby shower/gender reveal this past weekend in Malibu, California. Photos from the event also show guests popping open confetti cannons, which shot blue confetti into the air to reveal Tiesi is expecting a baby boy. Tiesi is the ex girlfriend of Johnny Manziel.

TISHA CAMPBELL-MARTIN SAYS SHE WAS ALMOST ABDUCTED FOR HUMAN TRAFFICKING: Tisha Campbell-Martin took to Instagram and claimed that she was almost abducted in Texas. Tisha is currently filming in Texas and they do not have Ubers in town. She said that she was leaving the hotel and asked for a taxi and she was given a phone numer by someone at the front desk. Once her taxi arrrived, Tisha said things got weird. She explained, “The van that pulls up is real sketchy looking but there’s a guy in the back seat. So when he jumps out, he’s just standing there. I thought he was getting dropped off, but he’s just standing there. He goes, ‘Get In’, and I go ‘What?’. He goes, ‘Get in” and I go ‘No!'”. She continued, “I look inside the car and it’s f**ked up. The rubber is pulled up from the bottom. There’s dirt everywhere, the back seat looks like it’s snatched out & snatched out for a f**kin reason.. The guy in the front seat, the driver said, “get in the car”..I said I’m not getting in the car, f**k ya’ll!” Tisha says she then went back inside the hotel to the front desk, and the man who gave her the number was gone. She asked another employee about the phone number she was given and was informed that was not the number typically given to customers who need a taxi.