Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon, Torrei Hart & More!

NICK CANNON TALK SHOW DEBUTS WITH POOR RATINGS: Nick Cannon's talk show has debuted with poor ratings. According to Showbiz 411, the show only bought in 400,000 viewers a day for his first week of broadcast. His show came in at the bottom of the talk show pack.

JEANNIE MAI SAYS SEXUAL ABUSE MADE HER NOT WANT TO BE A MOM: During a episode of her Hello Hunnay YouTube series, Jeannie Mai opened up about why she never wanted to become a mom. Jeannie opened up about being sexually abused as a child, saying, "If you took every penny I had and everything I loved and bet that I would be pregnant, I would absolutely bet against myself." She continued, "As a child, when you are taken from things that feel good and whole and safe, it's hard to see anything being trustworthy moving forward. I realized that the reason why I didn't want to have kids is because that feeling when I was a kid was so real and so damaging to the point that I'm forty-two today still dealing with trust issues. It still scares me on whether or not I can keep a kid safe from someone else who might hurt them. It scares me if my child will be in a situation and not be able to tell me or if I'm not going to be there to help them. something can happen."

TORREI HART EXPLAINS WHY SHE DECIDED TO KEEP EX-HUSBAND KEVIN HART'S LAST NAME: Torrei Hart has revealed why she never dropped ex-husband Kevin Hart's last name. Torrei told Too Fab News, “Cause it’s mine, first of all. Second of all, ’cause Kevin never asked for it back — he don’t want [me] to give it back, he’s not trippin’.” She added, “And third of all: my kids don’t want me to change my name. That’s something that people always ask me, and I’m like, ‘That’s my name — get over it!’ They’re gonna always have something to say, but I’m gonna be a Hart until I decide not to be. And that’s just what it is.” Torrei and Kevin were married from 2003 to 2010.

L.A. COUNTY DEMANDS PSYCH EXAM FOR VANESSA BRYANT FOR LAWSUIT OVER HELICOPTER CRASH PHOTOS: According to Deadline, Los Angeles County has asked Vanessa Bryant to submit a psychiatric evaluation for the lawsuit she’s filing against them. Bryant filed suit last year against the county of Los Angeles, the L.A. County Fire Department, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department and multiple deputies in which she claims that graphic and unauthorized photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were taken and shared. L.A. County wants Vanessa and others in the suit to take the exam to determine whether their emotional distress was caused by the sharing of the photos or the crash itself. L.A. County is arguing that it was the latter.