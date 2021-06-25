Hollywood Quick Hits: Nick Cannon,Wendy Williams & More!

PRPhotos.com

WENDY WILLIAMS THROWS SHADE KARLIE REDD; KARLIE REDD RESPONDS: Wendy Williams threw a little shade at Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd, who is rumored to be dating Lamar Odom. Wendy talked about the relationship, saying, “I do not believe he has a relationship with Karlie Redd. Do I believe that they mess around? Yes. Do I believe that she’s trying it? Yes. Do I believe that she’s too old and just a little dusty for him? Yes.” She added, “Only because Lamar, you know, Lamar’s a simple guy of simple ways. And Karlie Redd is a strategic conniver. Proven, proven.” Karlie responded to Wendy writing on Instagram, “Sir Wendell, You said I'm Dusty exclamation points emoji Where? Don't Let Me Post This Video Of You In a NYC club Snorting angry emojinose emoji If U want Lamar Just Say Dat exclamation mark emojis.” Someone asked Karlie, “But he snorted too, right? I thought?” Karlie answered, “Exactly! They Make A Perfect Couple crying laughing emoji.”

NICK CANNON'S DAD SAYS HIS SON IS ANTI-ABORTION: Nick Cannon's father has revealed that his son doesn't believe in abortion. Cannon is expecting his seventh child with former ‘Wild ‘n Out’ model Alyssa Scott, who is expected to give birth sometime this year. During a recent interview, when asked how many grandkids he has now, James Cannon said, “I’m going to say 12, 13, 14? I’ve read a couple of new reports, but I’m not claiming those until I talk to the papa myself.” He continued, “I believe children are blessings. And I teach my son, ‘Make as much money as you can, and have as many children as you can.’ I would fight for family. I’m pro-life. I wrote a book called ‘Stop Hating: Can I Live?’, which is Nick’s story.” When asked if he thought his son was pro life, Cannon referenced Nick's 2005 music video for his pro life song “Can I Live,” saying, “You look at the video and you tell me …” He later said, “If Nick can provide those kids with culture, with love, God and life. And I’d say if a woman is worth having sex with, she’s worth having a baby with. That’s what I’m teaching my sons. Let her be of quality, don’t sleep with women you wouldn’t have babies with, you’re tripping.”