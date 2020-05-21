Hollywood Quick Hits: Phaedra Parks, Claudia Jordan & More!

PHAEDRA PARKS IS RETURNING TO REALITY TV: Phaedra Parks is returning to reality TV, but it's not what you think! Parks and her boyfriend Medina Islam are joining the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. The new season premieres Thursday, July 2 at 9pm on WE tv.

CLAUDIA JORDAN CLAIMS THE BARBZ THREATENED HER MOM AND HARRASSED HER NEICE: Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan has revealed that Nicki Minaj fans have threatened her mom and harrassed her neice over comments that were made on her show about Nicki Minaj. On her show, Claudia, along with Vivica A. Fox, LisaRaye and Syleena Johnson discussed Usher saying that Nicki was a product of Lil Kim, with Claudia saying, “Look I can take all this so called dragging. But how do you ever think it is ok to threaten to put my mother into a hospital bed who doesn’t even know who the hell you’re defending? Then to track down my niece who u only know who she is because I recently posted a happy birthday post celebrating her- and you heathens go after her???? Grow up and calm the hell down!"

TAMMY RIVERA WISHES SHE NEVER GOT LIPOSUCTION: In a recent IG Live interview, Tammy Rivera revealed that she regrets getting lipsuction on her stomach. She explained, "It was the worst decision I’ve ever made, the reason I feel as though because, first of all I didn’t need it, you know at the bottom of your stomach, you have a baby that little pouch that won’t go away? So I was like ‘I’m going to suck this pouch out." She continued, "And by me doing that I feel like the fat deposited in other places. And I’ve always been you know, bottom heavy so now I’m extra bottom heavy, people be like ‘Oh you got your a** done,’ I’m like girl if I could suck this sh*t out, I would.”

THE BET AWARDS WILL BE VIRTUAL: BET has announced that their annual awards show will be a virtual ceremony this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held on Sunday, June 28th at 8pm est “innovative techniques and artist-generated content.” 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the BET Awards as well as BET’s 40th anniversary. Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement, “At BET, we place the health and safety of attendees, staff, vendors, and partners first, which is why the biggest night in black entertainment will go on implementing this innovative production direction." She continued, "For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades.” Meanwhile, the BET Experience, the three-day event leading up to the BET Awards in Los Angeles, has been canceled.

MAIA CAMPBELL ARRESTED IN ATLANTA: Actress Maia Campbell was reportedly among 44 others that were arrested in Atlanta over the weekend. The arrest was due to a recent crackdown on illegal street racing. No more details about Maia Campbell’s exact involvement in the street racing bust have been revealed. Campbell — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been struggling with addiction, is best known for her role as Tiffany Warren in the NBC/UPN 90s sitcom In the House.