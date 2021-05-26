Hollywood Quick Hits: Porsha Williams, Amber Rose & More!

Getty Images

SIMON GUOBADIA’S SELLING THE HOME HE SHARED WITH FALYNN GUOBADIA: Porsha Williams’ fiance Simon Guobadia is selling the Atlanta home that he shared with her RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. The Buckhead home, which has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, is 13,500 square feet and is listed just under $5 million.

AMBER ROSE CONFRONTS TIKTOK STAR THAT HAS BEEN TALKING TO HER BOYFRIEND: Amber Rose confronted a female TikTok star who apparently has had a past relationship with her boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. Amber wrote to the woman , “Hey boo just came across ur message but can’t see it.” The woman responded, “Hey i don’t recall sending you any message.” Amber replied, “You did you must’ve deleted it. All good.” She continued, “I know you talked to Alex before. I’m not trippin babe. I didn’t recognize you by your profile picture until you opened up your page. I was being nosy and looked through his blocked list on his phone. You came up. Then I found ur page and saw that you sent me a message. Didn’t know if you were trying to tell me something?” After the woman denied reaching out to her again, adding, “If I had something to tell you, I would’ve told you before you sent me the 21 messages, followed me and unfollowed me,” Amber responded, “Lol wait Why are you mad at me? I followed assuming you couldn’t write me back if I didn’t follow. Look, I’m a woman first I’m not coming at you at all. Didn’t know if y’all spoke that’s all. Especially while he was with me. I’m asking did you talk to him while he was with me? Meet up with him? I don’t care about before I met him.” The woman ended it by responding, “No, I haven’t.”

LARSA PIPPEN JOINS ONLYFANS AMID MALIK BEASLEY DRAMA: Larsha Pippen has revealed that she has joined OnlyFans amid her drama with Malik Beasley. Pippen announced the news on Instagram with a few sexy photos, along with the caption, “I don’t care what anyone says. Every woman can love and live on her own terms. Welcome to my OnlyFans, a really fun way to get to know the real me and for me to interact one on one with my true fans!” She added, “It’s got behind the scenes of my wild life, me showing off my personal favorite swimsuits and lingerie, and live chats and personal DM’s where we get to talk. I want to show women all over the world no matter where they are in life they can be sexy and successful! She added, “Stay for me opening up about my love life, my business and what it’s like being chased by the world’s richest, most athletic and handsome men and still not finding that connection I’ve been looking for.” On her relationship with Beasley, she said, “If you wanna know the truth subscribe to my OnlyFans.”