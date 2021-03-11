Hollywood Quick Hits: Prince Charles & Michelle Obama & More!

PRPhotos.com

PRINCE CHARLES VISITS BLACK HEALTH CARE WORKERS AMID MEGHAN MARKLE'S RACISM CLAIMS: Just days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah, where she claimed that the Royal family was racist, the Prince of Wales made an appearance with Black health care workers and patients. According to The Blast, Prince Charles made a visit to a new vaccination site called Jesus House in England. The official Clarence House Instagram posted the photos, along with the caption, “Continuing Their Royal Highnesses’ work to encourage vaccine take-up, The Prince of Wales today visited @jesushouseuk in London, where a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic has been put into action.” The caption continued, “The Prince previously visited Jesus House, together with The Duchess of Cornwall, in 2007 to celebrate the community work of Black Majority Churches.”

MICHELLE OBAMA SAYS SHE IS 'MOVING TOWARD RETIREMENT RIGHT NOW': In an interview with People, former first lady Michelle Obama revealed that she is moving towards retirement. She said, “I’ve been telling my daughters I’m moving toward retirement right now, selectively picking projects and chasing summer. Barack and I never want to experience winter again. We’re building the foundation for somebody else to continue the work so we can retire and be with each other—and Barack can golf too much, and I can tease him about golfing too much because he’s got nothing else to do.” In other news, Michelle Obama is set to be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame. According to CBS News, the official induction ceremony will take place in October, and she will be inducted alongside several other inductees that include Octavia Butler, Judy Chicago, Katherine Johnson, Joy Harjo, Rebecca Halstead, Emily Howland, Indra Nooyi, and Mia Hamm.