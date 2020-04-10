Hollywood Quick Hits: Raven Symone, Kiely Williams & More!

RAVEN SYMONE AND KIELY WILLIAMS SQUASH THEIR ISSUES: During an Instagram Live, former Cheetah Girls Raven Symone and Kiely Williams squashed their issues. When Kiely asked Raven why she didn't do a third Cheetah Girls film, Raven said, "The clique-ish ways that there was during that movie made me feel excluded . . ." Kiely responded, "I can understand what you're trying to say. I get it. . . But I would never try to hurt you on purpose." Raven also told Kiely that she needs to talk to Adrienne Houghton and Kiely said she wouldn't because Adrienne didn't call her when her dad died.

KANDI ADDRESSES NENE LEAKES INSINUATING THAT KANDI HAS BEEN BLOCKING HER SPIN OFF SHOWS: Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to address recent comments NeNe made that insinutated that Kandi has blocked her spin off show attempts. Kandi said, "So @neneleakes said on her live with @tamarbraxton that I misunderstood what she said on her Youtube…. Now I don’t know about y’all but on this video it sounded like a bunch of hating & blaming of 'a certain person they keep giving a show to' as the reason her show ideas aren’t happening. Am I trippin? Who is she talking about in this video then?" Kandi continued, "FYI I do not have the power to stop anyone from doing anything on Bravo. I show support to every project that my cast mates do. Tv, business, or whatever they are doing I always post for them even if we don’t get along. I don’t understand the shade towards me. I stay in my lane & I’m not blocking anyone." NeNe responded, “YOU LOVE WATCHING MY VIDEOS?? IF I WERE TALKING ABOUT YOU, i wouldn’t have a PROBLEM telling you! YOU AINT GOT NO POWER TO STOP ME FROM GETTING ANYTHING! Yes they have giving you a few commercials ( 3 episodes) if you feel that this has ANYTHING To do with you, CONTACT LISA BLOOM and we can go from there.

Kiely Williams says she won’t talk to Adrienne Houghton : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/04_apr/KielyWilliamsWontTalkToAdrienneBailon.mp3