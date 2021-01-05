Hollywood Quick Hits: Real Housewives of Potomac, Lori Harvey & Michael B. Jordan!

PRPhotos.com

ANDY COHEN DENIES BEING SHADY TO MONIQUE SAMUELS DURING 'RHOP' REUNION: During Sunday night's (January 4th) episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen denied being shady towards RHOP star Monique Samuels and taking Candiace's side. He explained, “I was really pushing for this to be four parts,.I really talked to Candiace a lot about her role in this and the fact that real people think that a lot of people think that she provoked it and she said; ‘Drag me!’ and uh we talked about that in relation to what Kenya and Porsha went through and I don’t think enough of that made it in the show and I know a lot of people were very upset.”

REPORT: LORI HARVEY HESISTANT TO GO PUBLIC WITGH MICHAEL B. JORDAN: According to Ace ShowBiz, a source said that Lori is hesitant to go public with Michael B. Jordan. A source said, “Lori isn’t trying to hide, everyone knows she’s spending time with him, but she hasn’t chosen to put it all over social media, because she is hesitant to feed into the attention.” The source continued, “That’s not to say she will never post about him, but she has been hesitant because she knows from experience what happens. It’s actually not hard for her to keep it off social because she has no problem moving in silence.”