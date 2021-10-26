Hollywood Quick Hits: RHOA & More!

Getty Images

TAMMY RIVERA CLAIMS SHE WAS RACIALLY PROFILED AT CVS: Tammy Rivera Malphurs — the wife of rapper Waka Flocka Flame, claimed she was racially profiled during a late night visit to get hair supplies. She posted a video via Instagram, saying, "I'm in CVS, I come here almost every other night. I know every person that works in this store. I came here to get a satin hair wrap and some Doo Gro oil. This lady sat here—she must be new—she sat here and she watched me on the aisle, acting like she was fixing stuff on the aisle." She continued, "She's watching me so hard that when I opened this pack, she said, 'Don't do that.' I said, 'Who you talking to?' I said, 'If I'm buying this, I can do whatever I want.'"She added, "Why you watching me from two aisles away telling me not to open something that I'm about to pay for? And then she gon tell me to leave the store. I tell her to call the police." She later posted, "@cvspharmacy, I’m disgusted in the lack of customer service, the disrespect, and the racist profiling I experienced tonight."

OFFICIAL CAST OF SEASON 14 OF'RHOA' ANNOUNCED: The season 14 cast of the RHOA was announced yesterday (October 26th). Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora are all returning, and Marlo Hampton is officially a cast member. Alsom Sheree Whitfield is returning ro the show. Meanwhile, a new face has joined the cast. Olympic Gold medalist Sanya Richards Ross has joined the franchise.

PORSHA WILLIAMS RELEASES TRAILER FOR 'PORSHA'S FAMILY MATTERS': Porsha Williams released a new trailer for her new show Porsha's Family Matters, which will showcase her family’s adjustment to her new fiancé Simon Guobadia. “Porsha’s Family Matters” premieres Sunday, Nov. 28th at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.