Hollywood Quick Hits: Safaree Samuels & Erica Mena & More!

SAFAREE SAMUELS AND ERICA MENA ACCUSED OF HAVING A MAN JUMPED: Reports say that Love & Hip-Hop stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena had a man jumped and it's all because of Nicki Minaj. Footage surfaced on a man laying on the ground with people yelling Safaree's name. One person yelled, “Look at Safaree and Erica! They beat him up!” Erica is then seen preparing to get into the passenger side of a red car and Safaree is on the driver's side. One girl said, “Why they got Erica Mena pregnant like this? And they just jumped this man.” A Nicki Minaj fan account revealed that the reason the fight started was because the man was trying to defend two women who approached the couple and mentioned Nicki Minaj. The account said, “So two girls walked up to Erica & said 'OMG NICKI MINAJ.' ERICA GOT MAD. SAFAREE STARTED FAKE WILDING & When this MAN TRIED TO DEFEND The females, They Jumped Him & TRIED TO STAB HIM.”

BLACK MEN ARE DRAGGING JODIE TURNER-SMITH FOR MARRYING A WHITE MAN: Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith took to social media to reveal that she has been getting dragged in her DMs for marrying white actor Joshua Jackson. The two are also expecting a child together. She tweeted, “hey siri, what is a 'bed wench' and why are there bm in my dm's calling me that?”

KENYA BARRIS ACCUSED OF COLORISM AFTER POSTING 'BLACK EXCELLENCE' CAST: Black-ish creator Kenya Barris got dragged on socia media yesterday (December 23rd) after posting a photo of the cast for his new Netflix sitcom Black Excellence. The show is all about Barris' family life. Fans pointed out the fact that none of the cast featured dark skinned actors. One person wrote, “Kenya Barris now has four different shows with a combined total of only three dark skinned main characters but is trying to convince people on social media that its darker skinned people who are being discriminatory. Ain't that some -ish.” Another wrote, “Can I be honest?#Blackish, #Grownish, #Mixedish & etc is NOT for us-ish… I like Kenya Barris & his work, but those shows cater to light skin Blacks & play into society’s standards of beauty.” The Queen Speaks tweeted, “Kenya Barris goes hard on the paper bag test for his shows. No darkies allowed.”