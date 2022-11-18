Hollywood Quick Hits: Shanquella Robinson, B. Simone & More!

FBI JOINS INVESTIGATION OF SHANQUELLA ROBINSON'S DEATH IN MEXICO: According to The Jasmine Brand, the FBI are now investigating the death of 25-year-old Charlotte native Shanquella Robinson. Reports say that on October 28th, Robinson left Charlotte to go on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico. She was reportedly dead one day later. Last week, Robinson's mom Salamondra Robinson told sources that she was initially informed that her daughter suffered from alcohol poisoning in Mexico. She said, “[I] spoke with her Friday evening. She was having dinner and I never spoke with her again. On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.” Robinson's friends reportedly left her body in their vacation rental and returned home to the states. Although Robinson's parents were told she died of alcohol poisoning, the autopsy said that she suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury. A video of one of Shanquella's friends attacking her has since leaked online and went viral. The U.S. Department of State issued the following statement after the passing of the Shanquella, saying, “We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

B.SIMONE ADMITS THAT SHE DOESN'T SHOWER EVERYDAY: B. Simone has admitted that she doesn't take a shower everyday. During a recent episode of Know For Sure podcast, Simone asked co-host Megan Brooks and friend Desi Banks, “What do I do that’s nasty?” Brooks responded, “I’m not gonna say it….” Simone said, “I don’t shower every day, is that nasty? I’m not going three, four days, unless I”m thugging it.” Brooks asked, “If you take a shower on Monday, when’s the next time you taking a shower?” Simone responded, “At least by Thursday morning—oh, Wednesday" adding that she'd rather sleep than shower if her schedule it too busy. B. Simone later posted a video of herself in a shower, saying, “Damn here, ***! Y’all stressing my a** out!”Done washed the hair, done washed my cat, done washed my crack–ugh!” She later said that her BSimoneBeauty website is 50% off with the code SHOWER50. She said, “Because 50% of y’all are lying in those comments, you don’t shower every day!”



RUMOR: WENDY WILLIAMS HASN'T SPOKEN TO HER SON SINCE RETURNING HOME FROM REHAB: Rumor has it that Wendy Williams hasn't spoken to her son Kevin Jr. since she was released from a Malibu rehabilitation center for alcohol treatment a month ago. According to The Jasmine Brand, a source said, “Wendy has not reached out to her son since she left the rehab. While she was in treatment, they were talking but the minute she got out the communication stopped.” The source added, “Kevin has been through hell this year with everything going on with his mom. It breaks his heart that things seemed to be going well while she was in rehab, but as soon as she got her freedom, she hasn’t reached out to him since. Kevin has been trying to stay focused and finish up his last year of school, but it’s been challenging having to deal with everything going on with his mother.”

CYNTHIA BAILEY IS NOT 'COMING HOME' TO EX HUSBAND PETER THOMAS: Former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey is not getting back with ex husband Peter Thomas. Fans speculated that Cynthia was getting back with Peter after her Facebook page shared an image of the former couple, along with the caption, “officially coming home.” Cynthia said in a statement to The Shade Room, “Peter and I are not back together. We are friends only. We were married for 8 years, so of course, we have remained friendly and cordial. I am and have always been very close to his oldest daughter Porsche.”