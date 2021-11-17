Hollywood Quick Hits: Shaunie O’Neal & Rockmond Dunbar!

SHAUNIE O'NEAL GETS ENGAGED TO PASTOR KEION HENDERSON: Shaunie O'Neal is engaged! Shaunie is engaged to the 40-year-old celebrity pastor Keion Henderson. Shaunie told People, "This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked 'will you marry me' moment. And honestly I'm the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing." She added, "I wouldn't change a single thing. As a matter of fact, I wish I could experience it over and over again.bbKeion is an extraordinary man of God. He's wise, he's supportive, he's so loving and attentive. He loves me and my children in a way that has changed my life and my heart. He makes me want to be better every day. And I pray that I do the same for him. This love is FOREVER and I'm honored and overjoyed to do forever with him."

ROCKMOND DUNBAR LEAVES '9-1-1' OVER COVID VACCINE MANDATE: According to Deadline, actor Rockmond Dunbar has quit Fox’s hit series 9-1-1 after more than four seasons due to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement on set. Dunbar reportedly requested a medical exemption and later sought a religious exemption. Sources say both were reviewed by Disney and were rejected. According to insiders, Dunbar is not believed to be anti-vaxxer but declined to comply with the Covid vaccine mandate based on the grounds he presented, which led to his exit from 9-1-1. Dunbar said in a statement, “I applied for religious and medical accommodations pursuant to the law and unfortunately was denied by my employer. My sincerely held beliefs and private medical history are very intimate and personal aspects of my life that I do not publicly discuss and have no desire to start now. I’ve been an actor in this business for 30 years, but my greatest roles are as a husband and father to our 4 small children. As a man that walks in faith, I look forward to what the future holds.” He added, “I have enjoyed the last 5 seasons with this wonderful cast and crew and will cherish the time I’ve been blessed to spend with this series and wish everyone involved nothing but the best.“