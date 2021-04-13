Hollywood Quick Hits: Sheryl Underwood, RHOA & More!

Getty Images

SHERYL UNDERWOOD OPENS UP ABOUT SHARON OSBOURNE: The Talk returned yesterday for the first time since Sheryl Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's on air argument about the firing of Piers Morgan last month. Underwood addressed viewers backstage, saying, “It’s time for an episode of ‘The Talk’ that will be unlike any other we’ve had before … As you may know, during our break, Sharon decided to leave ‘The Talk.’ We need to process the events of that day and what happened since, so we can get to the healing." Later, Underwood addressed Osbourne's claims that she sent her texts messages, apologizing for what happened. She said, “I want to clear something up. There was a discussion about Sharon and I communicating with each other. I have not spoken to [her], and do not have any phone call, missed or received, that I can find in my phone [from her]. But there were text messages sent to me,” adding that she didn't “speak about or acknowledge those text messages” because she wasn’t sure whether she was allowed to communicate with Osbourne amid the network’s investigation.

'RHOA' STAR LATOYA ALI DENIES SLEEPING WITH DREW SIDORA'S FAMILY FRIEND: During the Bravo After Show, LaToya Ali reacted to Drew Sidora accusing her of sleeping with her engaged family friend Prophet Lott. Ali said, “The prophet and I are friends and he was engaged three years ago. The fact of the matter is, we were not speaking on these terms. We were not dating, I was getting sound counsel from him from a prophetic standpoint, from a spiritual standpoint. It had nothing to do with us being together. I would never speak to a man who’s engaged that’s like blocking my own blessings." She continued, “Yes, I am going through a divorce and if I choose to date or not, who cares?. You [Drew] have a child out of wedlock but nobody torments you about that. I don’t understand why Drew is so concerned about what’s going on in my life. You need to worry about what’s going on with your husband, not me!”

BET'S 'BALDWIN HILLS' STAR GERREN TAYLOR DEAD AT 30: BET's Baldwin Hills star Gerren Taylor is dead at 30. She was 30 years old. According to Essence, Taylor died in her sleep. Gerren did battle with lupus and was on dialysis at the time of her passing, but those factors haven’t been publicly attributed to her death.