Hollywood Quick Hits: Simone Biles & Candiace Dillard!

SIMONE BILES IS ENGAGED TO JOHNATHAN OWENS: Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Johnathan Owens are engaged. Biles confirmed the news in a series of Instagram posts of Owens proposing in a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with her wearing a black mini dress and him in a gray suit. She captioned the slideshow, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ ???? @jowens_3."

DID CANDIACE DILLARD GET FIRED FROM 'RHOP'?: Did Real Housewives of Potamac star Candiace Dillard get fired from Bravo? Gossip blog Bravo And Cocktails recently reported that a “problematic East Coast housewife” is allegedly not getting her contract renewed for the upcoming season of one of the Housewives franchises because of her “troublemaking”, “fan outrage” over her actions and alleged lack of accountability. The source said, “This problematic east coast housewife who has been on the show for a few seasons now is rumored not to be getting her contract renewed for the new season." The source continued, “With filming slated to begin within the next month or so, producers have finally recognized that the trouble she has caused/has gotten herself into has not been a good look for the overall franchise." The source added, “Along with the added pressure from many opinionated fans calling for her termination, the clear as day fact that she will never own up to her share of mistakes, and the high probability that she will continue to cause and get into more unnecessary trouble. It is said that producers and the network are already looking for her replacement and are already toying with some ideas, including testing the waters of some new women recommended by the current/already returning cast and the promotion of the 'friend of' from last season. Watch out!” Candiace responded to the rumor on Instagram, saying, “Wow. I was trending? You all really want me to be that girl, don’t you?”