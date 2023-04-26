Hollywood Quick Hits: Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss & Tyrese!

JUDGE AWARDS STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS'S WIDOW HALF OF HIS FUTURE ROYALTIES FROM 'ELLEN' AND 'MAGIC MIKE': A judge has awarded Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker half of his future royalties from Ellen, So You Think You Can Dance and Magic Mike. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, a hearing was held this week on Holker’s spousal property petition. The assets in question include Stephen Boss Productions, which is valued at $600k, and a Goldman Sachs investment account that holds $25k. Allison Holker requested half of the ownership of the production company and a portion of the Goldman account. Furthermore, she is also asked for a portion of Stephen’s future earnings.

TYRESE HELD IN CONTEMPT; MUST PAY $636K FOR CHILD SUPPORT AND EX LAWYER: According to TMZ, Tyrese was in Fulton County court yesterday (April 25th) in his ongoing child support battle with his ex Samantha Lee Gibson. Tyrese is reportedly refusing to pay the $10,000 a month he was ordered to pay back in August because he felt the judge was “racist” and biased against him. He also feels that the $10K is excessive, claiming that Samantha doesn’t need that much, because she makes good money on her own. Yesterday, Judge Farmer fired back at Tyrese for his failure to pay child support, and held him in contempt of court. He was also ordered to pay a total of $237,944 in back child support for their daughter Soraya and $399K for Samantha’s attorney fees. He also has to pay $17K bill for the special master, a referee, of sorts, appointed by the judge to handle minor disputes during the case.