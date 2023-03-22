Hollywood Quick Hits: Tasha K & Sheryl Lee Ralph!

TASHA K LOSES APPEAL AGAINST CARDI B $4 MILLION DEFAMATION SUIT: Youtube vlogger Tasha K revealed to her followers on social media yesterday (March 21st) that she lost her $4 million appeal in her defamation suit against Cardi B. She said in the post, “Damn Winos! We lost the appeal against #CardiB. Sad day, but I’m gonna be alright. I appreciate all your love & support throughout this fight. Today, we throw in the white flag. What happened will never happen again… To Cardi & her team, I apologize sincerely. We Live & Learn…” She added, “Talk about a check my mouth can’t cash!!!” She later tagged several fast food giants above a photoshopped photo of herself in a McDonald’s uniform. She captioned the photo, “#TashaKGetsAJOB😫🥂🏃🏿‍♂️ I will let y’all know what part-time gig I get so I can pay off this damn debt. #iaintgotit but I’m gonna get it. 🏃🏿‍♂️🏃🏿‍♂️@mcdonalds @wendys @burgerking any positions available..😫 i will do anything.”

SHERYL LEE RALPH WAS SEXUALLY ASSAULTED BY A 'FAMOUS TV JUDGE': During a radio interview, Sheryl Lee Ralph revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a “famous TV judge.: She made it clear that it was “not Judge Mathis.” She explained, “This was a famous TV judge….I’m at a very public place. I was suited, I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. We were on the same network. This man walked in grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it.” She continued, “The mayor of New Orleans at the time was Marc Morial. I called Marc Morial, he said ‘you want me to send the police there right now? Because we will fix his – you know what – right now.’ Somebody at the network tapped me on the shoulder and said ‘please don’t.'” She added, “Do you know that they did not want any bad press around their show and did not care what just happened to me…That’s the kind of stuff that happens. That’s what happens. That’s what makes it hard for women to speak up about these things.”