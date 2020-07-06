Hollywood Quick Hits: Terry Crews, Liliana Barrios, Maria Huq + More!

PRPhotos.com

TERRY CREWS SHARES HIS TAKES ON RACISM: Terry Crews is sharing his take on racism in America on Twitter again. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor wrote, Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill.” This is the latest tweet in a series that have gone viral because of the backlash he has received.

LILIANA BARRIOS DENIES ATTACKING GIRLFRIEND IN JEALOUS RAGE: Former Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Liliana Barrios was reportedly arrested for attacking her girlfriend after she caught her in bed with another woman. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the incident occurred on June 3rd in San Antonio. Police say the two argued and Barrios took off. When she returned the next day to pick up clothes, she found her 22-year-old girlfriend in bed with another woman. Authorities say the former Black Ink Crew: Chicago star pushed her partner onto the couch, scratched her, and bit her right leg. When contacted via Instagram, Barrios told Page Six, “All I know is that story is made up.”

ESSENCE EXECS STEP DOWN FOLLOWING EXPOSE: All four Essence magazine executives have stepped down following a scathing expose written by an anonymous woman. Page Six reported Wednesday (July 1st) that Richelieu Dennis resigned as interim CEO but will remain on as the chairman of Essence. And according to LoveBScott COO Joy Collins Profet, board member Michelle Ebanks and chief content officer Moana Luu followed suit. The essay alleged that the company fostered a toxic work environment and that Black women staffers were subject to sexual harassment, pay inequity, and more.

MARIAH HUQ TURNED DOWN REAL HOUSWIVES GIG: In a new interview with The Jasmine Brand, Mariah Huq revealed that she turned down a role on Real Housewives of Atlanta in order to create Married to Medicine. Even though she created, produces and acts in the popular show, Huq revealed she still doesn't have a contract for season eight. She told the site, ” “I was really perplexed and taken aback that I haven’t been a part of some of the boardroom conversations and the fact that I hadn’t received a contract or be involved in the direction of where the franchise is going. I think that it’s important to understand that this is my story like I am married to medicine. We’re in the midst of a pandemic right now, this is my life and I just wanted to share our story with the world.”

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST DEMANDS JUSTICE FOR VANESSA GUILLEN: Kim Kardashian West is demanding justice for Vanessa Guillen. The reality star tweeted on behalf of the 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier on Thursday (July 2nd), writing ” We must demand justice for the family of Vanessa Guillen #JusticeForVanessaGuillen”.

Investigators believe the victim was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Spc. Aaron Robinson and dismembered and buried by Robinson and his girlfriend Cecily Aguilar. Robinson committed suicide last week (July 1st) but Aguilar faces charges of second-degree felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse, and federal conspiracy to tamper with evidence.