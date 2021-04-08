Hollywood Quick Hits: Terry Crews, Shaquille O’ Neal & More!

PRPhotos.com

TERRY CREWS SAYS CHILDHOOD ABUSE LED TO HIS FITNESS JOURNEY: During a new episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls on National Geographic, Terry Crews revealed that being abused as a child let to his fitness journey. He explained, “My father was very abusive. He used to beat my mother. So it was one of those things where I knew I would have to get stronger because one day I thought I’d have to fight him. That’s how it started out." Terry revealed that this thought process began at age 5.

SHAQUILLE O'NEAL PAYS OFF MAN'S ENGAGEMENT RING DEBT: Shaquille O' Neal paid off an Atlanta man's debt at a jewelry store for an engagement ring for his girlfriend. Shaq explained on NBA on TNT that he was at a Zales in Atlanta shopping for some earrings when he noticed a man stressing over a bill. He said to the guy, 'My man, how much is the ring?' I'm not going to say the amount, but it's not a lot for me." Shaq then took out his credit card and paid for it on the spot. Shaq added, "At first, he didn't want to take it. He was like, 'Man, I can't do that.' I said, 'Don't worry about it. I do it all the time.' I'm just trying to make people smile, that's all."

IS 'RHOA' STAR LATOYA ALI LEAVING THE SHOW?: BravoShadeRoom is reporting that Real Housewives of Atlanta star LaToya Ali leaving the show. LaToya seemingly confirmed the story, commented on BravoShadeRoom's Instagram page, saying, "Yes God won't He do it." In other news, Ali's estranged husband Adam Ali revealed that LaToya is is making $1,000 per episode of RHOA.