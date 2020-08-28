Hollywood Quick Hits: Terry Crews, Sherri Shepherd & More!

PRPhotos.com

TERRY CREWS: 'BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY': Terry Crews is at it again. Yesterday, he took to Twitter and wrote, “Boycott Magic City #BlackLoveMatters.” Of course, Terry was dragged immediately. One person wrote, “terry crews is trying to get notice by his president so bad.” Another tweeted, “Terry is a danger to the Black community. He always tries to cause a distraction to a movement in the fight.” @nuffsaidny wrote “Terry Crews completely ignored all the police brutality happening against Black people in America and decided to take his anger out on Magic City.”

SHERRI SHEPHERD SAYS BARBARA WALTERS MADE HER CRY FOR YEARS ON 'THE VIEW': Sherri Shepherd has admitted that she had a hard time when she worked as a co-host on The View. She told People, “Barbara was so hard on me. I cried for three years in my dressing room because she was so hard on me, but she did it out of love.” She continued, saying that Walters told her, “I love you, I just need you to read a book, dear, and learn to defend what you believe. And speak up.” Shepherd added, “It was the most painful experience that I’ve ever gone through, but it was the best experience.” Shepherd was on The View from 2007 to 2014.

KHADIJAH HAQQ IS PREGNANT: Actress Khadijah Haqq has announced that she and hubby Bobby McCray are expecting their third child. She wrote via Instagram, “I’m pregnant!!! I couldn’t wait to share that my family is growing and we will soon welcome a new baby in our home.” Haqq's twin sister Malika gave birth to a baby boy named Ace back in March.