Hollywood Quick Hits: The Chi, Mo’Nique & More!

PRPhotos.com

'THE CHI' RENEWED FOR SEASON 5: Showtime has renewed their hit drama series The Chi for a fifth season. The show is reportedly on pace to become the most streamed series ever at Showtime, averaging 4.2 million weekly viewers across all platforms.

MO'NIQUE SIGNS MAJOR DEAL TO PRODUCE UNSCRIPTED TV PROJECTS: Mo'Nique has inked a major deal with Endemol Shine North America to producer unscripted TV projects alongside her husband Sidney Hicks' Hicks Media production label. Mo’Nique will also host and star in the forthcoming projects.

MICHAEL JAI WHITE'S SON DIED OF COVID-19: Actor Michael Jai White recently revealed that his 38-year-old son passed away from COVID-19 a few months back. During an interview with VLAD TV, Michael said that his son abused drugs and that made his immune system compromised. He explained, “Unfortunately, the street element was still part of his life growing up. He was in the hospital for a while so it wasn't immediate. Unfortunately, he was still kinda out there in the streets hustling, wasn't doing well, started getting on substances. He'd come out, go back in, all that type of stuff.” He continued “COVID was waiting for him… That was the knockout blow.” The substance abuse reportedly made his “system compromised.” He left behind six children.