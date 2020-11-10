Hollywood Quick Hits: The Kardashians & More!

PRPhotos.com

LARSA PIPPEN BLAMES KANYE WEST FOR KARDASHIAN FALLOUT: During an interview with Hollywood Raw Podcast, Larsa Pippen blamed Kanye West for falling out with the Kardashians, saying that he has literally brainwashed the whole family.” While she said she didn't know why the Kardashians stopped talking to her, she did mention that Travis Scott may have something to do with it. She explained, “I ran into Travis Scott one night at a club and Travis called Kylie and said that I was hitting on him. That never happened,” she added. “So, then they were like Kanye says she’s this and then she was hitting on Travis. By the way that never happened.” She also revealed that she actually dated Tristan Thompson first and then he was dating Khloe a week later.

'LET'S STAY TOGETHER' STAR BERT BELASCO DEAD AT 38: According to TMZ, Bert Belasco, best known for his role on BET's Let's Stay Together has died. He was 38. Bert's dad Bert Sr. said that his son's body was found on Sunday (November 8th) in a hotel room in Richmond, VA. Bert Sr. said that Bert had started a new movie role and was required to quarantine at the hotel before he could come on set. Although there aren't many details regarding his death yet, Bert's girlfriend couldn't get in contact with him and asked hotel staff to check on him. When he was discovered, there was blood on the sheets. His family is awaiting autopsy results. Meanwhile, his dad believes he suffered an anyeurism. In addition to Let's Stay Together, Bert starrted in several TV shows, including LST, “Pitch,” “I’m Dying Up Here,” and had lots of one-off roles in series such as “American Princess,” “Superstore,” “The Mick,” “The Soul Man,” “No Names,” “The Big Show Show,” ‘NCIS,’ ‘Key and Peele,’ ‘Justified’ and more.

