Hollywood Quick Hits: Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather & More!

PRPhotos.com

TIFFANY HADDISH IS QUARANTINED WITH COMMON: Tiffany Haddish is actually in quarantine with her "friend" Common. The comedienne and actress was catching up with Cedric The Entertainer on Instagram Live when Common popped up on the live. Cedric said, “This is the exclusive! I got the exclusive!” Tiffany responded, “And because we’ve been on quarantine I can’t get my depo shot, so let’s see what happens!”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER HIS DAUGHTER'S ARREST: Floyd Mayweather took to social media after his daughter Iyanna was arrested for allegedly stabbing the mother of her boyfriend's child. Mayweather shared a photo of himself in the ring with his son Koraun Mayweather, along with the caption, “Never claimed to be perfect, but I strive to be the best father possible.” The comments were turned off for the video. In addition, one Twitter user pointed out that Mayweather deleted pictures of his daughter from his Instagram page. Iyanna's boyfriend NBA YoungBoy called Floyd "her b*tch a** daddy."

IYANNA MAYWEATHER ORDERED TO STAY AWAY FROM ALLEGED STABBING VICTIM: Speaking of Iyanna, according to The Blast, a judge has ordered her to stay at least 1,000 feet from her LaPattra Jacobs. If she violates the order, she could be facing additional jail time. The judge also ordered that Yaya is not allowed to be in possession of any weapons and is prohibited from drinking alcohol or taking drugs. Over the weekend, she was released shortly after her arrest on $30,000 bond.