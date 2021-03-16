Hollywood Quick Hits: Tiffany Haddish & Keyshawn Johnson!

PRPhotos.com

DOES TIFFANY HADDISH HAVE AN ISSUE WITH NICKI MINAJ?: Does Tiffany Haddish have an issue with Nicki Minaj? During a chat on Clubhouse, an unindentified man called Haddish “The Nicki Minaj of Comedy.” Someone responded, “But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time.” Haddish responded, “Unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

KEYSHAWN JOHNSON'S DAUGHTER MAIA DIES: Former Jets star wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson revealed yesterday (March 15th) revealed that his oldest daughter Maia has died. She was 25. The football analyst and morning radio host said via Twitter, “Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life. She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us. We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss.”