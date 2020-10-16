Hollywood Quick Hits: Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe & More!

PRPhotos.com

TIFFANY HADDISH LEAVES 'THE LAST O.G.': Although The Last O.G. has been renewed for a fourth season, Tiffany Haddish will not be returning to the show. According to The Jasmine Brand, Tracy Morgan said in a statement, “I am so excited that we get to make another season of The Last O.G. All I ever want to do is try and bring joy to people which is hard right now but I appreciate that we will have the chance to go back to work and do what we can to make the world a little brighter.”

LENA WAITHE TO PRODUCE SAMMY DAVIS JR. BIOPIC: According to Hollywood Reporter, Lena Waithe is set to produce a new biopic about Sammy Davis Jr. The movie will be written by David Matthews and based on the book Sammy Davis Jr. “My Father,” which was written by his daughters Tracey and Dolores A. Barclay. In addition to Waithe, the film will be produced by Rishi Rajani, Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman, and Sight Unseen.

'BASKETBALL WIVES' IS BACK TO FILMING: A new season of Basketball Wives is underway. According to Madamenoire, season nine is currently being filmed. Reports say that Jackie Christie is returning to the show, along with Malaysia Pargo and Kristen Scott. Rumor are also swirling that Evelyn Lozada will be back, although she previously said that she wouldn't return to the show.