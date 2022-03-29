Hollywood Quick Hits: Tiffany Haddish & Taraji P. Henson!

PRPhotos.com

TIFFANY HADDISH CHECKS ET RED CARPET REPORTER: During a red carpet interview at the Oscars, Tiffany Haddish checked Entertainment Tonight correspondent Lauren Zim. Zim asked Haddish, “Did you do a little costume change?” Haddish responded, “Um, I’m not wearing a costume. I’m wearing Dolce and Gabbana. It’s called an evening gown, darling,” Haddish announces, basically telling Zim to put some respect on her name and attire." She continued, “It’s custom, thank you," adding, “This is not an acting gig, this is my life. This what fame look like,” Haddish says with a forced smile before continuing on. “This what success look like. This what money look like. This what it look like.”

BET STUDIOS INKS OVERALL PRODUCTION DEAL WITH TARAJI P. HENSON'S TPH ENTERTAINMENT: It was announced that BET Studios has inked an overall production deal with Taraji P. Henson's production company TPH Entertainment. Scott Mills, Chief Executive Officer, BET in a statement, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Taraji and TPH Entertainment to BET Studios’ growing portfolio of top Black creators and industry leaders. Taraji is immensely important to both the industry and our community. As such, she will contribute her profound insights and expertise to amplify BET Studios’ diverse array of content offerings. Taraji is a valued member of the BET family, and we look forward to our collaboration reaching new heights.” Taraji added, “BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career. BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”