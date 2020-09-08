Hollywood Quick Hits: Tiffany Haddish, Tyler Perry & More!

PRPhotos.com

TIFFANY HADDISH REVEALS THAT SHE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: According to ET Online, Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. In a new video posted on her YouTube page featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, Haddish revealed taht she was working on a set of a movie when she learned that someone on set had contracted the virus. She said, “I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn’t have the coronavirus.” She continued, “Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550. Which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes. Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus.” Haddish said she didn't have any symptoms.

TYLER PERRY SHOT 19 EPISODES OF HIS SERIES 'BRUH' IN JUST FOUR DAYS: According to Page Six, Tyler Perry managed to shoot 19 episodes of his BET + sitcom "Bruh" in just four days. In total, since July 9th, Perry filmed 82 episodes of his BET series' “Sisters,” “The Oval,”“Ruthless” and “Bruh.”

COLIN KAEPERNICK IS REPORTEDLY RECEIVING 'ZERO INTEREST' FROM NFL TEAMS: Reports say that despite NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issuing an apology to Colin Kaepernick and saying that he encourages "teams to sign Kaepernick, Kaepernick has received "zero interest" from NFL teams "in months." Insiders said that the alleged interest in Colin's return to the NFL has all been "fake."