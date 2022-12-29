Home » R&B News » Hollywood Quick Hits: TJ Holmes & Gervonta Davis!

TJ HOLMES  FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM WIFE MARILEE FIEBIG: According to US Weekly, Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes has filed for divorce on Wednesday (December 28th) from wife Marilee Fiebig nearly a month after he was exposed for having an affair with co-anchor Amy Robach.  Marilee and TJ got married back in March of 2010, and they welcomed a baby in 2013. Meanwhile, TJ and Amy were spotted together during the holidays.

GERVONTA DAVIS SPEAKS OUT ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE ARREST: Gervonta Davis has broken his silence on his domestic violence arrest this week.  Davis was arrested on Tuesday afternoon (December 27th) in Parkland, FL on after cops say he hit a woman in the face, causing her an abrasion on the inside of her upper lip. In a 911 call, the woman can be heard telling cops she thought the fighter was "going to kill" her. Davis alleged Wednesday (December 28th) she had only made the call "BECUZ I WOULDNT GIVE HER MY TRUCK!" Davis was released from jail yesterday (December 28th). Davis said via Instagram, "I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F***ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F***ING CRAZY!!"n He added, "IM NOT A MONSTER." He added that the entire incident was a money grab.  Davis is still scheduled to fight Hector Luis Garcia on January 7th in Washington D.C.

 

