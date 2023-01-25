Hollywood Quick Hits: TJ Holmes & Sheryl Lee Ralph!

SHERYL LEE RALPH & BABYFACE TO OPEN THE SUPERBOWL: Sheryl Lee Ralph and Babyface are set to perform at the Super Bowl LVII. Taking place on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. both will sing solo before kickoff. Ralph will since the black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while Babyface will deliver “America the Beautiful.”

T.J. HOLMES ACCUSED OF HAVING ANOTHER JUNIOR 'GMA' STAFFER: According to Page Six, T.J. Holmes is being accused of having another affair with a junior staffer back in 2015 — the same year he allegedly had an affair with GMA employee Jasmin Pettaway. A source said that the woman was in her mid-20s and worked as an overnight associate producer at ABC at the time of the alleged encounter. The source said that Holmes and the staffer, who is no longer with the network, were allegedly in his office sometime after 3 a.m. with the door closed. The source said that “a bunch of rustling” could be heard coming from inside the room and that the woman emerged looking “completely flush” and like “a deer in headlights.”