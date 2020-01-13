Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Fizz, Apryl Jones & More!

PRPhotos.com

TYLER PERRY HIRES MAN RECENTLY RELEASED FROM PRISON: Tyler Perry recently gave a man that was recently released from prison a job. According to The Jasmine Brand, the news was announced during an event hosted by Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to salute the DA office’s new Conviction Integrity Unit last week. Howard invited 52-year-old Darrell Hall to the stage. He was sentenced to life in prison in 1991 and served 13 years before being granted parole. He returned to prison two times for not paying his fines and fees, which is a parole violation before his most recent release. Howard revealed that he reached out to Tyler Perry to help Hall find a job and Tyler said that he would help him. Howard explained, “Mr. Perry says you can start to work on Monday.”

APRYL JONES SPEAKS ON WHERE SHE STANDS WITH FIZZ: During an interview with Claudia Jordan on Out Loud, Apryl Jones refused to flat out answer whether she was still in a relationship with Fizz. When Claudia asked her, she said, “Umm, you know. Drew is a great man. His focus is on Kam, my focus is on my kids. And we are where we are. And I kinda want to leave it there.” Last week, it was revealed that Fizz and Apryl stopped following eachother on Instagram.

MALLY MAL SUED FOR SEXUAL BATTERY: According to TMZ, former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Mally Mal has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, who has claimed that he drugged and raped her after she went to his home for a business meeting. 26-year-old fitness and clothing model Quashay Davis is suing Mal for sexual battery, false imprisonment, gender violence and infliction of emotional and physical distress.

Apryl Jones on if she and Fizz broke up : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/01_jan/AprylJones_OnIfSheAndFizzBrokeUp.mp3