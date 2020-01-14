Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Issa Rae & More!

TYLER PERRY ADDRESSES BACKLASH ABOUT NOT HAVING A WRITERS ROOM: Tyler Perry has addressed the backlash he received for not having a writer's room. He told Hip Hollywood, “I don't get that either. Because I did have a writer's room . . . it was the worst situation I had in my career . . and the ratings for my shows went down because people know my voice. . . .I'm doing something right. They know my voice and they know what they want from me.”

ISSA RAE SHADES 2020 OSCAR NOMINEES: While announcing the nominees for the 2020 Oscars with John Cho, Issa Rae called out the fact that there were no women nominees in the Best Director category. She said, “Congratulations to those men…”

TAMAR BRAXTON GETS BEAUTY SHOW FOR VH1: It has been confirmed that Tamar Braxton has signed on for a new beauty show on VH1. Sources tell The Jasmine Brand that the show is currently in production. Last year, the singer and reality show revealed that she had her own VH1 show in the works. She explained, “I have a VH1 show coming up that got picked up for 20 episodes. I’m really excited about it. It’s kinda like a musical sort of. But it’s really, really good and entertaining.”

'RHOA' STAR YOVANA MOMPLAISIR SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT ABOUT SNAKE GATE: During an appearance on Sister Circle, Yovana Momplaisir has revealed that she never recorded Cynthia talking bad about Nene. Yovana said, “We're gonna set the record straight. I have never said that there was an audio recrding.I have never recorded anyone . . . Who started the rumor? Well, NeNe. She said the word audio recording. . . So really and truly no one has recording anyone in the group. Not as far as I had anything to do with.”

RHOA star Yovana addresses snake gate : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/01_jan/Yovana_On_SnakeGate.mp3