Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Kenya Moore & More!

TYLER PERRY IS STILL WITH HIS GIRLFRIEND GELILA BEKELE: In an interview with T.I. on his podcast ExpediTIously, Tyler Perry revealed that he is still with his longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele. When T.I. asked why he wasn't married, he said, “I have someone who’s wonderful and she’s getting her share of all of it." T.I. asked, “But is silent?” Tyler responded, “Absolutely.” Perry then went on to explain why it's important for his family to stay out of public eye, saying, "Even my son, being in the public…She and I are really good about that, making sure at five years old, he’s protected, he’s clear about who he is before people start telling him who he is. I’m good with that.” The couple's son Aman was born in 2014.

KENYA MOORE SAYS SHE WAS NEVER ALLOWED TO TALK TO HUSBAND'S MARC DALY'S PARENTS: In the preview for Sunday's episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore opened up about the problems she had with Marc in their marriage. She said, “I want to be happy too. I could’ve been happy in my marriage if I felt like Marc was in it to be happy as well. One of my issues with him is not being able to just have a conversation without yelling or anger crossing lines. I know it’s not me and I know how hard I’ve fought for this marriage. I stopped caring about my feelings and all I was doing was just trying to be everything he wanted me to be and work through everything as best I could to keep my family together.” She continued, “It’s always been this block up with him not letting me completely into his life. It’s just, a lot of things I felt like I was in the dark about. It kind of feels as though there’s a large part of him, or the relationship, that I was just never privy to. For example, I’m not allowed to speak

to his mother or father. And if you don’t know everything about that person’s life, you’re not being let in.”

T.C. CARSON SAYS HE WAS FIRED FROM 'LIVING SINGLE' AFTER CALLING OUT WARNER BROS: Actor T.C. Carson — who played Kyle Barker on Living Single, has revealed that he was fired from the show after calling out Warner Bros. for neglecting the show in favor of Friends. He told Comedy Hype, “We were getting less all around. And then they created Friends and gave them everything. Both shows were Warner Bros. shows on Warner Bros. lots. So to watch that, to be on our lot and to watch that, was really kind of a slap in the face.” He continued, “We would come to them as a cast but I would be the spokesperson for it. So, that last season before I left, they called me in and they basically said, ‘Well, all these problems we’ve been having, they listen to you. You’re the person they listen to. So if you said something else, then they would do that.’ I looked at them and said, ‘Well, first of all, we’re dealing with five grown people, and they have their own mindset and own ideas about what we’re doing. Everything we come to you with is a group decision, not my decision. But if you think I have that much power, then I need to have a different job.’ I don’t think they liked that.” Carson says he was eventually fired from the series after the studio became fed up with the cast speaking out.