Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Mo’Nique & More!

TYLER PERRY LANDS ON FORBES' 2022 LIST OF HIGHEST PAID ENTERTAINERS: Tyler Perry has landed in the top five on Forbes' 2022 list of highest paid entertainers. The 53-year-old snagged the number 3 spot on the 2022 chart, making him the only billionaire on the list. Perry made $175 million last year.

MO'NIQUE RESPONDS TO SHERRI SHEPHERD AND KYM WHITLEY OVER 'BACKHANDED' COMPLIMENTS: During an episode of their podcast Two Funny Mama's, Sherri Shepherd and Kym Whitley spoke about Mo'Nique's new BET Film The Reading. Sherri said, “Mo’Nique won the Oscar for Precious for a reason…People underestimate comics. She’s really really good – she’s a great actress. Now personality wise, she’s always getting in trouble, always. If it’s not with another comic, D.L. Hughley…it’s somebody." Mo'Nique responded via Instagram, saying, “. . . My personality is of such where I have to speak up and out against injustices, so we can stop being as you both said, 'underrated.' And if you notice I haven’t ever started a conversation about you two that involved any negativity in any way in all of the years I’ve known you two.” She added, “Anytime the team of you two sisters would like to speak with the team of my husband and I, we welcome it. Thank you two again for the compliments, though backhanded, and please know regardless, I still love you both to life, “sisters”!

DEELISHIS' NEICE WAS FATALLY SHOT AT MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY: It is being reported that the neice of Chandra "Deelishis" Davis was one of three students killed at Michigan State University on the Monday evening (February 13th). After the shooting, Deelishis wrote via IG, “My beautiful niece @ariellediamond_ is a student at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY. She was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her." It was later reported that 19-year-old Arielle was killed in the shooting. According to USA Today, Arielle was a sophomore who wanted to become a pediatric doctor. She lived off campus at her maternal grandmother’s house, a woman named April Davis.