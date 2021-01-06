Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyler Perry, Von Miller & More!

PRPhotos.com

TYLER PERRY'S ABSENTEE BALLOT NEVER CAME, FLIES TO GA TO VOTE: Tyler Perry's absentee ballot never came in the mail, so he flew to Georgia to vote in person. According to TMZ, Tyler bought up the issue on social media, saying, “Hey Georgia, Is anyone else having this problem? I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it!” After Stacey Abrams responded to him, Tyler wrote back, “Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!”

DENVER BRONCOS' VON MILLER'S EX SHARES SCREENSHOTS OF HIM WISHING HER MISCARRIAGE: Denver Broncos star Von Miller was exposed by his ex fiance Megan Denise on Instagram. According to Ace Showbiz, Mean shared screenshots of Miller telling her that he hoped she would have a miscarriage after she revealed that she was pregnant. In a screenshot of a text conversation, Miller allegedly told Megan, “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage.” Megan wrote, “Since y’all want to know. Here’s y’all ‘MVP’.” In another message, Miller allegedly said to his ex, “F**king disappear!! And get an abortion! You so f**king wack for this. A keep a n***a baby! You lame as hell for that.” She replied, “SMH I’m beyond disappointed. You been tryna get me pregnant for years cut it out. Now it’s ‘I don’t wanta be w you.’ I’m not gonna say anything I’m gonna regret.” Miller denied Megan's claims, saying “Fake News,” adding, “Lol. The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic Trap.”

CANDACE OWENS SAYS 'BLACK' CATEGORIES ON NETFLIX AND UBER EATS ARE 'SEGREGATION': Candace Owens recently tweeted that “Black” categories on Netflix and Uber Eats are “segregation.” She wrote, “Netflix now has a category for ‘black cinema.' Uber Eats now has a category for ‘black restaurants.’ The Left has reintroduced segregation back into American society under the guise of progressivism — they used #BLM propaganda to anger black people to the point of blindness.”She added, “Keep believing evil white conservatives want to bring harm to you while the actual evil white racist progressives continue to destroy your life.”

REPORT: 'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC' ARE LOOKING TO CAST TWO NEW CAST MEMBERS: According to The Jasmine Brand, a source close to the production of The Real Housewives of Potomac has revealed they are looking to add two new castmembers. The source explained, “Potomac needs to fill Monique’s role on the show. Before Monique quit, production was anticipating following the aftermath of Monique and Candiace – will they reconcile? Will the cast remain divided? Now that she’s gone, they’ll need to explore new people.”

ERIC JEROME DICKEY DEAD AT 59: New York Times bestselling author Eric Jerome Dickey has died at age 59 after a long battle with an unknown illness. According to Essence, a woman named La Verne Madison Fuller, who claimed to be Dickey's cousin, announced the news on Facebook on Monday (January 4th), writing, “I am heart broken. My cousin, Eric Jerome Dickey passed away on yesterday. Guys, when God tells you to do something, just do it. Just a few weeks ago, God woke me up to text him and say that I loved him. He let me know that he loved us too. This is the second time within twelve months, that this has happened. This is real.” Dickey's longtime publisher Dutton later confirmed the news in a statement to The Grio. Dickey released 29 works, including several New York Times bestsellers. Some of his well known books include, Milk in My Coffee, Cheaters, Liar’s Game, Chasing Destiny, Sleeping with Strangers, Thieves’ Paradise, The Other Woman, Genevieve, and more. Dickey leaves behind four daughters.