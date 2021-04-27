Hollywood Quick Hits: Tyrese, Daniel Kaluuya & More!

PRPhotos.com

TYRESE SHAVES NEW GIRLFRIEND'S PUBLIC HAIR ON INSTAGRAM: Tyrese took to Instagram to shave off his new girlfriend Zelie Timothy's pubic hair. Timothy posted the video to her Instagram Story, with her legs spread out and in the air. She captioned the video, “I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?” Gibson is telling Timothy that he was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.” She later said, “I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else.”

HFPA MEMBER APOLOGIZES TO DANIEL KALUUYA; SAYS SHE DIDN'T MISTAKE HIM FOR LESLIE ODOM, JR: A member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association took to Twitter to apologize and said that he did not mistake Daniel Kaluuya for Leslie Odom, Jr. On Sunday (April 25th), South African journalist Margaret Gardiner said to Kaluuya, “I’ve been following you since the beginning of your career, and I was wondering what it meant for you to be directed by Regina, what this means for you at this time with the world and the state that it’s in?” Odom Jr. played Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami — which was directed by Regina King and Kaluuya played Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. Gardner has claimed that she included Regina King in the question in an effort to get his response to her not being nominated for Best Director. She tweeted, “I did not mistake you for Leslie Odom Jnr. I'm sorry if it seemed that way. I had wanted to ask about Regina King not being nominated as a director for One Night in Miami, and your win for Judas and the Black Messiah for the community at this time.” She added, “There was a sound issue so I dropped the part about Regina King and restated my question. What does it mean for the community at this time. When I listed to the audio, I do understand, but there was no confusion.”

JUDGE DISMISSES WADE ROBSON CLAIMS FOR THE THIRD TIME: A California court has once again thrown out Wade Robson's sexual abuse lawsuit against Michael Jackson's estate. According to TMZ, judge Mark A. Young ruled in favor of MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures , dismissing Robson's sexual abuse lawsuit on summary judgment. In dismissing the case, the judge ruled that Robson couldn't prove the companies had the ability to control Jackson's conduct or that the companies had any fiduciary duty to protect Robson while he was with MJ in the '90s.