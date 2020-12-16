Hollywood Quick HIts: Tyrese, Moniece Slaughter & More!

PRPhotos.com

TYRESE SAYS HE SLEEPS IN 90 HEAT TO PREVENT COVID-19: Tyrese revealed that he sleeps in 90 degree heat to prevent COVID-19. He wrote via Instagram, "One of my secrets for staying COVID free is I sleep with the heat on 90 degrees every night lol ….Been sleeping at this temp for 15 years so it’s nothing new….. But….. Rumor has it if you catch Covid it doesn’t survive warm temperatures?" He added, " …..Another random thought is people are not loyal to you… They are loyal to what they want FROM you…. It’s ok to be cool with people who you clearly see and KNOW they want something…. As long as you are CLEAR about their CLEAR intentions….."

MONIECE SLAUGHTER SAYS SHAQ TOLD HER TO KILL HERSELF: During an interview on The Domenick Nati Show, former Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter reveals that her ex boyfriend Shaquille O' Neal told her to kill herself via text. He said, “You know what’s crazy? I haven’t spoken to him in forever and he text me and told me to kill myself." She continued, “I think what happened was, a lot of his hookers, current hookers, his harem, was upset and he tried to prove [something].” Moniece went on to show one of the text messages that read,“This is why u will always be a broke b***h. A famous broke h*. Nobody will ever claim you. You will always be community p—y. We laugh at wh*res.” After she told the texter to "go away please," the texter responded, “Naa this ain’t Shaq. Shaq don’t give a f—k about whores that’s evident. Good luck broke b—h. Go kill yourself.” The couple dated between 2011 and 2012.

ZONNIQUE PULLINS GIVES BIRTH: Zonnique and boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy welcomed a baby girl yesterday (December 15th). Tiny confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations to my 1st💙 my LuvBug @zonniquejailee My Gbaby is so fat & cute!! Just as I dreamed she would be!! I told y’all Today was a very Blessed day straight frm God! & yes I just loved this video so I had to!!”