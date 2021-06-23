Hollywood Quick Hits: Vanessa Bryant, RHOA & More!

VANESSA BRYANT AND RELATIVES OF HELICOPTER CRASH VICTIMS REACH SETTLEMENT IN LAWSUIT: According to ABC7 News, Vanessa Bryant and the relatives of the victims killed in a helicopter crash along with Kobe and Gianna Bryant, has reached a settlement in the lawsuit against the helicopter company. A confidential agreement was reached with Island Express Helicopters. Pilot Ara Zobayan was also named in the wrongful death suit as a defendant.

CYNTHIA BAILEY HASN'T BEEN FIRED FROM 'RHOA': Despite rumors, B. Scott has reported that Cynthia Bailey has not been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Cynthia revealed that she has not been fired “to my knowledge” and that she would like the option to return. Meanwhile, Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are currently filming. No word on if they are filming for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 or her upcoming three part series. Simon's estranged wife Falynn Guobadia will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

BLACK EMPLOYEES AT AN ATLANTA IKEA CALL OUT IN PROTEST OF JUNETEENTH MENU SCANDAL: A manager at an Atlanta area Ikea store has apologized after non-black employees created a Juneteenth menu that featured fried chicken and watermelon. According to CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL, some of the black employees have called out sick and some are even considering quitting. An employee shared an email sent to employees last week that said that the special menu for customers and employees was one way to “honor the perseverance of Black Americans and acknowledge the progress yet to be made.” One employee said, “You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don’t even know the history — they used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery time. It caused a lot of people to be upset. People actually wanted to quit. People weren’t coming back to work.”