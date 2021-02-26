Hollywood Quick Hits: Vincent Jackson, Mike Tyson, Claudia Jordan & More!

VINCENT JACKSON LAID TO REST: Former NFL star Vincent Jackson was laid to rest on Wednesday (February 24th). According to TMZ, Jackson's body will be cremated, per his wishes. Jackson was found dead by a housekeeper at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida on Feb. 15th, but officials believe he could have been dead for days. Law enforcement officials said that Jackson struggled with chronic alcoholism and believed it played a significant role in his death.

MIKE TYSON CALLS FOR HULU BOYCOTT: Former heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson has asked his fans to boycott Hulu following the streaming service’s decision to move forward with the unauthorized “Iron Mike” documentary series. According to Revolt, the streaming platform picked up “Iron Mike,” an eight-episode miniseries about the “wild, tragic and controversial” moments of Tyson’s boxing career. Mike was not involved in the show’s creation. He said, “Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising. This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story.” He continued, “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days.”

CLAUDIA JORDAN SAYS SHE RECEIVED DEATH THREATS AFTER TELLING STORY ABOUT MEEK MILL AND NICKI MINAJ: Fox Soul host Claudia Jordan has revealed that she has been receiving death threats since she told a story about Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. Jordan revealed that she once ran into the former couple and Meek acted obnoxiously when a fan wanted to take a photo with them. Claudia revealed in an Instagram Story, “So you give a compliment… they mad cause you didn’t phrase it the way THEY would in YOUR convo? Get ALL the way the F*** outta here kids.” She continued, “Y’all be doing little death threats and the little we gon ‘Imma spit on you when I see you cause you talked about Meek Mill’ or ‘You didn’t say Nicki is the greatest alive right now — of all time — or forever and a day,’ and ‘I thought you were trying to shade her with your compliment’ — I wasn’t. I don’t do things subtly, I’m very in your face. You know if imma be — if I’m trying to be mean or rude or if I’m trying to raise s***, I make it very obvious.”

'THE GAME' IS COMING BACK: According to TV Line, it looks like The Game is coming back on Paramount Plus. So far, Coby Bell, who plays Jason Pitts and Brandy, who plays Chardonnay, are both returnng to the show. No word on if the show's creator Mara Brock Akil is returning or if the stars of the show Tia Mowry, who plays Melanie and Pooch Hall, who plays Derwin, will return. Paramount Plus tweeted about the show, “When it premiered on @BET, @TheGameBET broke records. The sitcom is back on #ParamountPlus to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” Paramount Plus will launch on March 4th.