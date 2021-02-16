Hollywood Quick Hits: Vincent Jackson, Wendy Williams & More!

FORMER NFL STAR VINCENT JACKSON FOUND DEAD IN HOTEL ROOM: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida. According to TMZ, the cause of the 38 year old's death is still being determined but cops say there aren't any immediate signs of foul play. Jackson reportedly checked into the Homewood Suites on January 11th and had been staying in the room until his death. His family reported him missing on Feb. 10th. Two days later, deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found him in the hotel room. After speaking with Jackson, the authorities canceled the missing person case. Yet, on Monday (February 15th), Jackson was found dead in the hotel by a housekeeper.

KEVIN HUNTER ACCUSES WENDY WILLIAMS OF BEING AN ABSENTEE MOM?: Fans of Wendy Williams dragged her ex husband Kevin Hunter after he decided to post a picture holding hands of his girlfriend Sharina Hudson. He captioned the pic, “QUEEN & SLIM ……back @ it again!! LOL ….’CELEBRATE YOUR QUEEN ELEVATE YOUR KING! ENJOY!!!” One person commented, “Disrespectful on every level is sleeping with another woman husband for years. Wendy told him to give his daughter a good education and keep her off the pole.” Kevin responded by alluding Sharina saved he and Wendy's son Kevin Jr.'s life, writing, “disrespectful is saying that after she SAVED her sons life..where was she tho..hmmmm.”Another person wrote, “Y’all keep spending Wendy’s money lol don’t talk about her parenting scumbag.” Kevin responded, “unfortunately parenting is part of MARRIAGE..truth gonna hurt sis..I’m trying to keep it cool..GODBLESS. pluse she let world kno she hid IUD and didn’t even wanna try in movie..family is everything.”

THE PROUD BOYS THREATEN PRODUCTION FOR UPCOMING COLIN KAEPERNICK SERIES: According to Revolt, production for the upcoming Netflix mini-series about Colin Kaepernick Colin in Black and White has been on the receiving end of threats from the Proud Boys. Sources on the set revealed that an email was sent out alleging that the Proud Boys were planning to protest against production last Friday (Feb. 12th).

GORILLA GLUE GIRL TESSICA BROWN GETS A NEW HAIRCUT: Gorilla Glue girl Tessica Brown has had her first haircut since going viral after getting the adhesive removed from her hair. According to TMZ, on Valentine's Day, Brown got her hair done at the Below Zero salon in Violet, Louisiana.