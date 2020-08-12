Hollywood Quick Hits: Viola Davis & Kandi Burruss!

PRPhotos.com

VIOLA DAVIS BUYS PLANTATION THAT SHE WAS BORN ON FOR HER 55TH BIRTHDAY: Viola Davis celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday (August 11th) and she celebrated it by buying the South Carolina plantation that she was born in. She posted a photo of the plantation, along with the caption, “The above is the house where I was born August 11, 1965. It is the birthplace of my story. Today on my 55th year of life….I own it….all of it. ‘May you live long enough to know why you were born.’ -Cherokee Birth Blessing,”

GEORGIA OFFERING LEGAL COURSE ABOUT THE LIFE OF KANDI BURRUSS: Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to announce that Atlanta's George State University College of Law is offering a legal course about her life. The course will taught by professor Mo Ivory as part of the Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative. Kandi said, "I am so honored that @georgiastateuniversity college of law decided to do a legal course about my life! Wow!!! Thank you! They will go through the different business & career choices that I’ve made from a legal perspective & that is a lot to go through!Thank you @moivoryshow for making this happen." In other news, Kandi and her husband Todd has announced that they've opened a new restaurant called Blaze Steak & Seafood. Todd wrote on Instagram, "I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don’t have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area). But I’m not asking any more! I will build what we want and what we need in our communities! They better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store! #blackowned #buytheblock #liveinourcommunity."