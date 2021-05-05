Hollywood Quick Hits: Vivica A. Fox, Erica Mena & More!

VIVICA A. FOX SAYS KHLOE KARDASHIAN NEEDS TO STOP BEING A DOORMAT FOR TRISTAN THOMPSON: During a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens, Vivica A. Fox weighed in on reports that Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has cheated on her once again. Vivica said, “It’s time for Khloe to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan. First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothas lining up.” She continued, “They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean… At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama?” She added that Khloe is "d*ckmatized."

ERICA MENA CLAPS BACK AT PEOPLE WHO WROTE NEGATIVE COMMENTS ABOUT HER PREGNANCY: Erica Mena took to social media to respond to people who negative things to say when she and her husband Safaree Samuels revealed that they have another baby on the way. She wrote via Instagram, “It’s actually really sad because we’ve been having really peaceful, relaxing time and to announce something so amazing as like we’re about to have another addition to our family– Now, granted there’s been mistakes made, immaturely. But a marriage is a marriage and unfortunately there’s been mishaps. Like any marriage, sh*t happens." She continued, "When you’re in the public eye, I think me and my husband have both realized thing should be kept in. But outside of that, we’re talking about a blessing here and you guys are really trying to be so negative and nasty about it that it really makes me pray. Social media consists of a lot of nasty, disgusting souls."

LAMAR ODOM REMEMBERS HIS FATHER: Lamar Odom took to Instagram to honor his dad. He posted a picture with his dad, along with the caption, “I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy. Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters.”